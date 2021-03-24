793 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.2% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $535.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.17 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.07 and its 200 day moving average is $514.21. The company has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.