73,927 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

