$710.37 Million in Sales Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report $710.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $695.21 million to $718.40 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $731.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.97. 23,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.55. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $105.86 and a 1-year high of $260.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

