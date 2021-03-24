6,121 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.