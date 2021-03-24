60,000 Shares in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Acquired by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of At Home Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded down $3.91 on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 189,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $72,076.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at $586,415.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,183 shares of company stock worth $4,716,553. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOME. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

