522,870 Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Bought by Northwood Investors LLC

Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 522,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013,000. Kilroy Realty comprises approximately 31.9% of Northwood Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northwood Investors LLC owned about 0.45% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,721,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 113,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $4,793,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.30. 6,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

