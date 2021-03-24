5,065 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in DexCom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.86, for a total transaction of $664,390.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.39, for a total transaction of $177,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,688,985 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $6.99 on Wednesday, hitting $357.18. 4,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 150.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.00 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

