$49.75 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report sales of $49.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.04 billion and the lowest is $49.30 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $47.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $204.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.03 billion to $206.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $224.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $209.07 billion to $236.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,609. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $117.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

