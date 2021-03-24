4,074 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ opened at $164.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $89.39 and a 52-week high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.