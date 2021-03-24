$40.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post $40.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.54 billion and the highest is $41.39 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $35.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $163.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.11 billion to $165.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $180.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $168.71 billion to $185.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,401,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $237.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $141.27 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.49. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

