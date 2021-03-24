3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $202.00 at Credit Suisse Group

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $197.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.62.

MMM stock opened at $188.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $192.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after purchasing an additional 697,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

