3,303 Shares in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGMS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $77,765.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,040.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305. 79.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63 and a beta of -1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average is $78.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Wedbush lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

