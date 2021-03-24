3,122 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 56,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. 4,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,905. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $40.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70.

