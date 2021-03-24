2,550 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $82.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

