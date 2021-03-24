1,928 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $4,303,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in United Rentals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $1,096,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $299.93 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.32 and a 12-month high of $330.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.27 and a 200 day moving average of $233.18.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.21.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.