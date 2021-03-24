1,928 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $4,303,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in United Rentals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $1,096,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE URI opened at $299.93 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.32 and a 12-month high of $330.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.27 and a 200 day moving average of $233.18.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.21.
In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.