1,918 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $135.18 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.