$16.17 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report $16.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.21 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $18.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $68.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.07 billion to $74.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $86.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.38 billion to $93.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $4.01 on Wednesday, hitting $184.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,511,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,191,482. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $92.10 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $335.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.09.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

