1,567,150 Shares in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Bought by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,567,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,000. PropTech Investment Co. II comprises 1.7% of HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000.

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II stock remained flat at $$10.30 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,804. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64. PropTech Investment Co. II has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

