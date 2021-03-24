1,400 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,746,000 after acquiring an additional 246,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,675,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,493,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 234,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQR opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

