13,904 Shares in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Purchased by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,181,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Akumin by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,923 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akumin alerts:

Shares of Akumin stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53. Akumin Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

AKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.