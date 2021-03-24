114,598 Shares in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.18% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFII. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,562,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 16,024,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $180,280,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

