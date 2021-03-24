109,508 Shares in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Purchased by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,508 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.28% of Enviva Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,463,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 289,688 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 462,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 123,684 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of EVA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,166. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 520.00%.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

