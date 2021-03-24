1,040 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Corteva by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 218.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after buying an additional 896,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.