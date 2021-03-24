1,026 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,765,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,174,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,730,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $298.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $143.26 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

