$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.46. 48,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.80 million, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

