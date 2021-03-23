Zumiez Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,153 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,077% compared to the typical volume of 98 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $963,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,872 shares of company stock valued at $11,745,847. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,740 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,463 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,160 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley raised their price objective on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

