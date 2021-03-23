ZrCoin (ZRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $95,016.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.60 or 0.00471475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00140754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.91 or 0.00818434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

