ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,541,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,448,490 shares of company stock worth $240,234,704.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $5,202,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $768,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.