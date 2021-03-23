Zine Mazouzi Sells 1,703 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SHOO opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -119.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $40.49.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,854,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

