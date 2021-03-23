ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.