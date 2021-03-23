ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.