Zilla Price Up 97% Over Last 7 Days (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 97% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $542,119.29 and $25,343.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00022253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00049592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.98 or 0.00627056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00066136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00023552 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

