Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $463.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.44 and a fifty-two week high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.11.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at $19,617,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

