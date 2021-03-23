ZCore (ZCR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,189.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One ZCore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $689,237.78 and approximately $11,189.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,181,147 tokens. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

