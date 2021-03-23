Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) to “Buy”

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

HDB stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.30. 1,132,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.57. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

