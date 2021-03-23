Zacks Investment Research Lowers CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Hold

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAPL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CrossAmerica Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of CAPL stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 68,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,909. The firm has a market cap of $711.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.