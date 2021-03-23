Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to Sell

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

