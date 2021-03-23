Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce sales of $11.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.20 million to $11.60 million. OptiNose reported sales of $7.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $83.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.82 million to $85.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $141.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.19 million to $145.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $155,521.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,192.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $94,447.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at $872,511.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,717 shares of company stock valued at $331,074. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter worth about $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

