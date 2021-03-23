Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to post sales of $702.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.90 million to $848.00 million. First Solar reported sales of $532.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $233,437.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,421.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,080 shares of company stock worth $2,726,228 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 112,562 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,182,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,911. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

