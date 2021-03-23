Zacks: Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.69 Million

Brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to announce $88.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.37 million and the highest is $90.00 million. comScore reported sales of $89.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $370.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.28 million to $371.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $385.39 million, with estimates ranging from $382.78 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCOR shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

SCOR stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $297.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.10.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 72,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of comScore by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in comScore by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in comScore by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in comScore by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 499,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

