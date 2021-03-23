Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.36. Five Below posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 163.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

Five Below stock opened at $197.38 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

