Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.53 Million

Brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report $309.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.30 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $321.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,841,000.

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $7.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.26. 2,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,889. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $166.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 1.78.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

