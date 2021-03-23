Zacks: Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce $718.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $681.92 million to $745.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $643.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average is $124.46. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.96 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Visteon by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 86,076 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

