Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post $12.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the lowest is $12.36 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $10.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $50.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.66 million to $50.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.57. 253,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,489. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.65, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $90.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $188,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,752,240.00. Insiders have sold a total of 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,306,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

