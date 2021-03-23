Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.48. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million.

Several research analysts have commented on BCEI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 243,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

BCEI traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.66. 404,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,623. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $680.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.