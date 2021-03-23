Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.48. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million.

Several research analysts have commented on BCEI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 243,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

BCEI traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.66. 404,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,623. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $680.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.