Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%.

Shares of Yunji stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Yunji has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $498.18 million, a PE ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

