Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW) Insider Nicholas Bolton Acquires 609,827 Shares

Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW) insider Nicholas Bolton acquired 609,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,393.08 ($17,423.63).

On Wednesday, March 10th, Nicholas Bolton acquired 990,173 shares of Yowie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,606.92 ($28,290.66).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.04.

Yowie Group Limited, a brand licensing company, develops and sells consumer products worldwide. Its product portfolio comprises gummy, bites, and surprise-inside the egg. The company owns intellectual property rights to supply Yowie branded chocolate confectionery products, as well as develops Yowie digital platform and Yowie branded licensed consumer products.

