XYO Market Cap Reaches $20.53 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One XYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $20.53 million and $933,482.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.26 or 0.00631191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00067775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023502 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

