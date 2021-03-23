XTRABYTES Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $20.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.95 or 0.00473163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00034766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00136521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.95 or 0.00795343 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007420 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

