XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in XPeng were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

XPEV traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. 83,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,515,004. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.15.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

