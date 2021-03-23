Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 3,073.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,015,000 after purchasing an additional 588,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.67. 71,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.29. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $141.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

